Graduation Ceremony – Fox and Papa Companies – Jan. 13, 2017

Pfc. Mikaela N. Schram, with Platoon 4000, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company's highest physical fitness and combat fitness score. Schram, a native of Chilhowie, Va., earned a score of 600 out of 600 points and graduated boot camp Jan. 13, 2017.
(Photos by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
