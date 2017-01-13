170113-N-XF312-153 NORFOLK (January 12, 2017) Vice Adm. Luke McCollum, chief of Navy Reserve and Force Master Chief C.J. Mitchell pose with the Fiscal Year 2016 Navy Reserve Full Time Support Shore Sailor of the Year finalists at a ceremony at the Maryland House Jan. 12. Winner Yeoman 1st Class Alison Ford Will go on to compete in the 2016 Vice Chief of Naval Operations SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christina M. Shaw/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3103909 VIRIN: 170113-N-XF312-153 Resolution: 3388x2420 Size: 884.29 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170113-N-XF312-153 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.