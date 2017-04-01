India Co. – Grass Week

A recruit from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, aims at a barrel with painted targets during Grass Week at Edson Range, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 4. The targets on the barrel simulate what the recruits will see from the 200, 300 and 500 yard line. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24.

