170113-N-FC674-167

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kurtis A. Hatcher/Released)

