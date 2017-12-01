Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, shakes hands with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William E. Rapp, commandant of the U.S. Army War College (AWC), Carlisle, Pa., Jan. 12, 2017. Neller visited the AWC to discuss Marine Corps operations with students and staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3103876
|VIRIN:
|170112-M-EL431-0027
|Resolution:
|1517x1896
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Visits U.S. Army War College [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
