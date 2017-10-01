170110-N-KT595-142 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2016) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE) detachment, conduct a daily maintenance inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter after completion of flight operations at San Clemente Island, Calif., Jan. 10, 2016. HSC-3 SCORE detachment provides critical support for tactical range training and testing operations of U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3102691 VIRIN: 170110-N-KT595-142 Resolution: 4193x2791 Size: 1007.53 KB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-3 SCORE Det [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.