(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HSC-3 SCORE Det [Image 29 of 35]

    HSC-3 SCORE Det

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170110-N-KT595-142 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2016) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE) detachment, conduct a daily maintenance inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter after completion of flight operations at San Clemente Island, Calif., Jan. 10, 2016. HSC-3 SCORE detachment provides critical support for tactical range training and testing operations of U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3102691
    VIRIN: 170110-N-KT595-142
    Resolution: 4193x2791
    Size: 1007.53 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-3 SCORE Det [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Operations
    Replenishment-at-sea
    Expeditionary ordnance loading exercise
    170112-N-XT779-092
    170113-N-TV230-040
    170113-N-SK327-020
    170112-N-RX668-012
    170112-N-ZB097-0139
    170116-N-WV703-017
    170113-N-AD499-048
    USS Makin Island Operations
    USS Nimitz Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony
    170112-N-FG909-025
    COMPTUEX
    170112-N-ZB097-0143
    170113-N-XF312-113
    India Co. – Grass Week
    Refueling in austere environments
    170113-N-PZ223-075
    170114-N-TV230-056
    170105-M-KJ317-235
    170114-N-BL637-090
    170112-N-WV703-049
    Birds roosting for the night
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    3,500 Marines and sailors run with their CG
    HSC-3 SCORE Det
    170116-N-VN584-030
    India Co. – Grass Week
    CNP Visits Naval Base Coronado
    170113-N-FC674-167
    Fox &amp; Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017
    170113-N-KP948-019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    torpedo
    npase
    san clemente island
    helicopter
    score
    hsc-3
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    NRNPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT