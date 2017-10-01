170110-N-KT595-142 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2016) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE) detachment, conduct a daily maintenance inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter after completion of flight operations at San Clemente Island, Calif., Jan. 10, 2016. HSC-3 SCORE detachment provides critical support for tactical range training and testing operations of U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 00:01
|Photo ID:
|3102691
|VIRIN:
|170110-N-KT595-142
|Resolution:
|4193x2791
|Size:
|1007.53 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HSC-3 SCORE Det [Image 1 of 35], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT