    170112-N-WV703-049 [Image 21 of 32]

    170112-N-WV703-049

    SINGAPORE

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170112-N-WV703-049 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Jan. 12, 2017) Chief Logistics Specialist Mario Gutierrez, left, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Lewis take on food provisions aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3102706
    VIRIN: 170112-N-WV703-049
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 858.65 KB
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170112-N-WV703-049 [Image 1 of 32], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Singapore
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    CTF 73
    Maiden Deployment.
    DESRON 7
    Changi
    LCS 4
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    Asia-Pacific Rebalance
    Crown of the Fleet
    Crown Town
    Royal Punch

