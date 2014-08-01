170113-N-FC674-262

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2017) An E-2C Hawkeye assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 prepares to launch from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kurtis A. Hatcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2014 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:33 Photo ID: 3103912 VIRIN: 170113-N-FC674-262 Resolution: 2000x1125 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170113-N-FC674-262 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.