170112-N-OI558-049

San Diego (Jan. 12 2017) Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Robert P. Burke speaks to Sailors during a "khaki call" on Naval Base Coronado. CNP discussed Sailor 2025 and other important personnel issues during the "khaki call". (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate Seaman Chanel L. Turner/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3102682 VIRIN: 170112-N-OI558-049 Resolution: 4204x3003 Size: 1.32 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNP Visits Naval Base Coronado [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.