The Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus, presents the Silver Star to Sgt. Nicholas Brandau during an award ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Brandau received the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy as Squad Leader, Company D, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, Regimental Combat Team 6, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 01:31
Photo ID:
|3103882
VIRIN:
|170113-M-WP334-0083
Resolution:
|3348x5023
Size:
|3.69 MB
Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
