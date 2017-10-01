170110-N-KT595-077

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Jan. 10, 2016) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, Southern California Offshore Range (SCORE) detachment, prepares to carry a training target offshore during range operations at San Clemente Island, Calif. HSC-3 SCORE detachment provides critical support for tactical range training and testing operations of U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 01:31 Photo ID: 3103879 VIRIN: 170110-N-KT595-077 Resolution: 4656x3099 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-3 SCORE Det [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.