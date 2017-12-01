170112-N-ZB097-0143

MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2017) – USS Iwo Jima’s (LHD 7) Chief Petty Officer Association conducts a “Burger Burn” on the pier at Naval Station Mayport. The amphibious assault ship is currently at its homeport conducting a scheduled continuous maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)

