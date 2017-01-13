170113-N-XF312-113 NORFOLK (January 12, 2017) Vice Adm. Luke McCollum, chief of Navy Reserve awards Yeoman 1st Class Alison Ford the Fiscal Year 2016 Navy Reserve Full Time Support Shore Sailor of the Year at a ceremony at the Maryland House Jan. 12. Ford Will go on to compete in the 2016 Vice Chief of Naval Operations SOY competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christina M. Shaw/Released)

