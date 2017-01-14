170114-N-CS953-094
ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 14, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jarret Hal throws "Oscar," a man overboard training dummy, off the port side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), during a man overboard drill, Jan 14. USS Mahan is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Comerford)
|01.14.2017
|01.18.2017 01:32
|3103888
|170114-N-CS953-094
|3572x2551
|823.51 KB
This work, 170114-N-CS953-094 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
