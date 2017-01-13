170113-N-PZ223-123 YIGO, Guam (Jan. 13, 2017) – Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada (center) is briefed about the U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 13. The defense minister toured the base as part of an official visit to observe progress of Japanese-funded construction projects in support of the United States Marine Corps Buildup in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristina D. Rasco/Released)
This work, 170113-N-PZ223-123 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
