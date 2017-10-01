The Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 prepared the UH-1Y Huey to stay overnight at Ie Shima Island, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2016. The Marines camouflaged the aircraft to help train in preventing detection from above. The Marines are with MWSS-172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3102703 VIRIN: 170110-M-QX145-002 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 12.61 MB Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Birds roosting for the night [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.