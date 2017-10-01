(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Birds roosting for the night [Image 24 of 34]

    Birds roosting for the night

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    The Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 prepared the UH-1Y Huey to stay overnight at Ie Shima Island, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2016. The Marines camouflaged the aircraft to help train in preventing detection from above. The Marines are with MWSS-172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3102703
    VIRIN: 170110-M-QX145-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birds roosting for the night [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-sea
    Expeditionary ordnance loading exercise
    170112-N-XT779-092
    170113-N-TV230-040
    170113-N-SK327-020
    170112-N-RX668-012
    170112-N-ZB097-0139
    170116-N-WV703-017
    170113-N-AD499-048
    USS Makin Island Operations
    USS Nimitz Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony
    170112-N-FG909-025
    COMPTUEX
    170112-N-ZB097-0143
    170113-N-XF312-113
    India Co. – Grass Week
    Refueling in austere environments
    170113-N-PZ223-075
    170114-N-TV230-056
    170105-M-KJ317-235
    170114-N-BL637-090
    170112-N-WV703-049
    Birds roosting for the night
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    3,500 Marines and sailors run with their CG
    HSC-3 SCORE Det
    170116-N-VN584-030
    India Co. – Grass Week
    CNP Visits Naval Base Coronado
    170113-N-FC674-167
    Fox &amp; Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017
    170113-N-KP948-019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    helicopters
    Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    FARP
    fuel
    pre-flight
    UH-1Y Huey
    CH-53 Super Stallion
    Aircraft
    AH-1Z Viper
    Stingers
    Bulk Fuel
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT