Pvt. Kelvin Ferrer Vega, Platoon 2006, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Jan. 12, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Ferrer Vega, from Jacksonville, Fla., originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 00:00
|Photo ID:
|3102676
|VIRIN:
|170111-M-ZW564-024
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox & Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017 [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
