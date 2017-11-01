(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox & Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017 [Image 33 of 34]

    Fox &amp; Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Pvt. Kelvin Ferrer Vega, Platoon 2006, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Jan. 12, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Ferrer Vega, from Jacksonville, Fla., originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 00:00
    Photo ID: 3102676
    VIRIN: 170111-M-ZW564-024
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox & Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017 [Image 1 of 34], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment-at-sea
    Expeditionary ordnance loading exercise
    170112-N-XT779-092
    170113-N-TV230-040
    170113-N-SK327-020
    170112-N-RX668-012
    170112-N-ZB097-0139
    170116-N-WV703-017
    170113-N-AD499-048
    USS Makin Island Operations
    USS Nimitz Holds Change of Command Ceremony
    Secretary of the Navy Award Ceremony
    170112-N-FG909-025
    COMPTUEX
    170112-N-ZB097-0143
    170113-N-XF312-113
    India Co. – Grass Week
    Refueling in austere environments
    170113-N-PZ223-075
    170114-N-TV230-056
    170105-M-KJ317-235
    170114-N-BL637-090
    170112-N-WV703-049
    Birds roosting for the night
    Aviation Structural Mechanic
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
    3,500 Marines and sailors run with their CG
    HSC-3 SCORE Det
    170116-N-VN584-030
    India Co. – Grass Week
    CNP Visits Naval Base Coronado
    170113-N-FC674-167
    Fox &amp; Papa Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Jan. 12, 2017
    170113-N-KP948-019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    NMCS
    grad
    PISC
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT