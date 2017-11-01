Pvt. Kelvin Ferrer Vega, Platoon 2006, Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Jan. 12, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Ferrer Vega, from Jacksonville, Fla., originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

