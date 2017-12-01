MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2017) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Greg Williams, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), grills hamburgers for a “Burger Burn” conducted by the Chief Petty Officer Association on the pier at Naval Station Mayport. Iwo Jima is currently at its homeport conducting a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jess E. Toner/Released)
This work, 170112-N-ZB097-0013 [Image 1 of 404], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
