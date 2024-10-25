Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard Hurricane Helene response reaches 35 impacted counties

    Clearing the Way

    Photo By Spc. Ayanna Tillman | U.S. Army Spc. Alejandro Gomez, a horizontal construction engineer with the 863rd...... read more read more

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Story by Maj. William Carraway and Maj. Charles Emmons

    Georgia National Guard

    Hurricane Helene made landfall less than an hour before midnight September 26, 2024, causing widespread damage across Georgia and other states. The Georgia National Guard, which had been monitoring the progress of the hurricane and staging response capacity for days before the impact, dispatched Soldiers, Airmen and State Defense Force (SDF) volunteers to assist those in need. Over the course of two weeks, more than 1,900 Georgia Army and Air National Guardsmen and the Georgia SDF conducted 105 separate missions as directed by the Georgia Emergency Management Homeland Security Agency.

    “Our response to Hurricane Helene demonstrated the capacity of the Georgia National Guard to exercise large-scale domestic emergency response operations across a wide geographic area,” said Lt. Col. Pervis Brown, Deputy Director of Domestic Operations.

    As part of the initial effort, the Georgia National Guard (NG) assigned liaison officers to work with local emergency management agencies to help match local response requirements with available Guard assets. Engineers and chainsaw strike teams, organized under the Columbus-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Team cleared nearly 1,200 miles of obstructed roads to permit local travel and onward movement of relief supplies.

    The 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) began movement the day of the storm from Statesboro to Valdosta. Teams quickly cleared roads from Valdosta along the path of the storm back to Statesboro ensuring first responders, food and water access to citizens.

    “Our committed and professional service members were able to swiftly respond to provide Georgians relief. Essential equipment, capability and local relationships were used to clear routes, deliver supplies and assist local leaders to ensure the safety and resilience of our communities,” said Lt. Col. Craig Henderson, commander of the 177th BEB.

    Special units of the Georgia NG also worked to increase the capabilities of county and local responders. The Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing and 165th Airlift Wing provided Joint Incident Site Communications Capability mobile systems permitted a seamless line of communication between the Guard and first responders.

    Members of the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion helped prevent a water crisis when a pump supplying drinking water to more than 160,000 citizens failed. Generator and diesel mechanics of the 878th diagnosed the failure in the City of Augusta Utilities Department pump system and brought the system online.

    Logisticians and transportation personnel established a forward supply point in Macon to facilitate movement of supplies, drawing heavily from the Macon-based 148th Brigade Support Battalion of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and transportation units of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 201st Regional Support Group.

    The Georgia NG logistical effort also assisted in the movement of more than 350 trailers of supply. This operation was augmented by fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft which transported more than 92,000 pounds of cargo. A Georgia Air NG C-130J aircraft of the Savannah-based 165th Airlift Wing, transported pallets of meals-ready-to-eat provided by the Arkansas National Guard from Little Rock to Georgia where they were distributed to impacted communities. Additionally, helicopters of the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, provided heavy lift capability to transport personnel and relief supplies in Georgia and North Carolina.

    Brown noted that relief supplies were distributed at 53 points of distributions (POD) supported by local emergency management officials, contractors, community volunteers, Georgia Guardsmen and SDF personnel. By the end of the response, nearly 54,000 vehicles were supplied with hundreds of thousands of cases of water, food, and bags of ice.

    Almost 1,000 Georgia DOD personnel supported the POD mission through coordination and transportation of trailers as well as the physical distribution of relief supplies.

    The response to Hurricane Helene, demonstrated the capacity of the Georgia National Guard to exercise large-scale domestic emergency response operations across a wide geographic area. The effort encompassed Soldiers from all five of the Georgia Army National Guard brigades and both wings of the Georgia Air National Guard as well as hundreds of Georgia State Defense Force personnel.

    While engaged in its largest storm response since Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994, the Georgia NG also had personnel deployed in support of commanders in six continents.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 16:41
    Story ID: 483970
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Hurricane Helene response reaches 35 impacted counties, by MAJ William Carraway and Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Clearing the Way
    Road Clearance
    Running the Numbers
    Getting Ready
    Hurricane Helene - 878th Engineer Battalion Conducts Route Clearance
    REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene - Georgia Army National Guard Conduct Aerial Survey with GEMA/HS
    Monitoring and Preparing
    Hurricane Helene - 878th Engineer Battalion Prepares to Roll Out
    Getting Ready
    Hurricane Helene - Our Mission
    Hurricane Helene - 1-171 GSAB and 221st IEW Battalion Conduct POD Mission
    Hurricane Helene - 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment Conducts POD Missions in South Georgia
    REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene - 1148th Transportation Company Delivers Emergency Meals to Soperton
    “The Most Rewarding Experience of My Life”: Guardsman reflects on his experience on GA National Guard's Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Spc. Matthew Bright
    Hurricane Helene - 878th Engineer Battalion Conducts Route Clearence
    Hurricane Helene - Georgia Air Guard Clear Roads in Mt. Vernon
    REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Ready to Go
    Hurricane Helene - 148th Brigade Support Battalion Receives FEMA Supplies
    Prepared for Debris Clearance Missions
    Hurricane Helene - Together, Strong
    Staged for Response
    Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Capt. Charles Smith
    Ready Set Go
    Hurricane Helene - 78th Aviation Troop Command Delivers Water
    Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 2nd Lt. Genoah Culler
    REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Revving Up
    Heroes In Action
    Welcome
    Fueling Up
    Pull!
    Double Check
    Getting Ready
    Road Clearance
    Unloading Water
    Route Clearance
    Route Clearance
    What I Need From You
    Ice Man
    Road Clearance
    Community
    Clearing The Path!
    Distribution
    Community
    A little lower
    Ready to Roll
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia State Defense Force cvolunteers assist with road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Here is the Plan
    Getting Ready
    Preparation
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Nice to Meet You
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Getting Ready
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Distribution
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    A Nice Chat
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Staying Busy
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Making a Way
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Maintenance Class
    Sawing
    Cutting Through
    Supplies Distributed in Cedartown, Ga.
    Rolling along
    Loading Emergency Supplies
    Unloading Emergency Supplies
    Loading Emergency Supplies
    Cutting Through
    Cutting Through
    Here you go
    Loading Emergency Supplies
    Hand off
    Stop Here
    Assisting the Community
    Greetings
    Guidance
    Planning
    Road Clearance
    This is it
    People first
    How Many
    Fueling Up
    Dream Team
    Here you go
    Community
    Georgia Strong
    We the People
    Thank you for your service
    We've got you
    This Way!
    Keep up now
    As it stands
    Make it Tight
    Georgia Strong
    Two more
    Hot Food
    Road Clearance
    Double Check
    Unhook
    Route Clearance
    Road Clearance
    SITREP
    Planning
    Line Up
    Road Clearance
    For you
    Well Met
    A job well done
    Removal
    Overwatch
    Much Appreciated
    Loading Up
    Valdosta Aid
    Teaming Up
    All Together
    Storm Relief Efforts
    Distributing Food
    Storm Relief Efforts
    Georgia National Guard conducts road clearance operations near Augusta
    Right This Way
    Storm Relief Efforts
    This Way!
    It should be here
    A Quick Word
    Listen Up
    Georgia National Guard conducts road clearance operations near Augusta
    This Way
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Lowboy Maintenance
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Storm Relief Efforts
    Georgia National Guard conducts road clearance operations near Augusta
    Road Clearance
    Refueling
    Getting Ready
    Maintenance
    This Way!
    Connecting Through Chaos
    Unloading Water
    Tie it tight
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Last Checks
    Hurricane Action
    Load Up
    Right this Way
    Clearing the Way
    Help is on the way
    Community
    Clearing a Way
    Georgia National Guard conducts road clearance operations near Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Connecting Through Chaos
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Pallet
    One More
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard conducts road clearance operations near Augusta
    Stocking Up
    Getting Stronger
    How much do you need
    Almost Done
    Unloading the Emergency Meals to a Safe Place
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Guiding
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Community
    Unloading the Emergency Meals to a Safe Place
    Reviewing Plans for Downloading
    3-121 Chainsaw Teams
    Keep it moving
    Roll Out
    Building Connections
    Careful
    A Quick Chat
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Moving into Position
    Hurricane Action
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Loosening the bolts
    Teamwork!
    Here's the Plan
    Distribution
    Ware County Relief Operations
    Distribution
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Moving supplies
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Community Strong
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    One More

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Army
    National Guard
    Helene
    GNGHH2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download