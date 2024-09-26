Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 2nd Lt. Genoah Culler

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Genoah Culler, a transportation officer assigned to the Macon-based 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team, Georgia Army National Guard, explains the partnership between her unit and civilian contractors. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
