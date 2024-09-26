Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monitoring and Preparing

    Monitoring and Preparing

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    From the Georgia National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Soldiers, Airmen, State Defense Force volunteers and Civilian Employees work late into the night September 26, 2024 monitoring weather conditions, evaluating courses of action and preparing units across the state to respond in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 23:14
    Photo ID: 8664337
    VIRIN: 240926-A-AQ105-6398
    Resolution: 3844x2746
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane response
    National Guard response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

