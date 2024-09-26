Monitoring and Preparing

From the Georgia National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Soldiers, Airmen, State Defense Force volunteers and Civilian Employees work late into the night September 26, 2024 monitoring weather conditions, evaluating courses of action and preparing units across the state to respond in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
