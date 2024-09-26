Maintenance Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Michelle Abbot, senior enlisted leader with the Columbus-based Alpha Company, 876th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Movement Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, gives route clearance guidance to her Soldiers at the Augusta Readiness Center in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)