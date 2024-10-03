Community Strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local volunteers handout relief supplies at a distribution point in Statenville, Georgia, Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)