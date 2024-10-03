Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Strong

    STATENVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Local volunteers handout relief supplies at a distribution point in Statenville, Georgia, Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Location: STATENVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24
    HurricaneHelene

