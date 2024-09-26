Help is on the way

U.S. Army vehicles assigned to the Augusta-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, transport supplies to storm-damaged areas in south Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
