Hurricane Helene - 878th Engineer Battalion Conducts Route Clearence

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct route clearance during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS and other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938296
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-VB701-6344
|Filename:
|DOD_110590634
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
