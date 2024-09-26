Hurricane Helene - 148th Brigade Support Battalion Receives FEMA Supplies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938316" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Georgia Army National Guardsmen, assigned to the Macon-based 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team and Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, coordinate with civilian agencies to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) supplies. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)