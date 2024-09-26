Georgia Army National Guardsmen, assigned to the Macon-based 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team and Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, coordinate with civilian agencies to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) supplies. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 21:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938316
|VIRIN:
|240928-Z-PX855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110590759
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Helene - 148th Brigade Support Battalion Receives FEMA Supplies, by SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
