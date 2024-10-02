Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, is asked by a resident of Bedford Heights neighborhood located in Augusta, Georgia how to troubleshoot his chainsaw Sept. 29, 2024. Several residents in the area said that Hurricane Helene brought some of the worst storm impacts they ever recall seeing in their city. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. ((U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8674972
    VIRIN: 240929-F-PJ280-2182
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene
    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download