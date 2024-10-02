Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, is asked by a resident of Bedford Heights neighborhood located in Augusta, Georgia how to troubleshoot his chainsaw Sept. 29, 2024. Several residents in the area said that Hurricane Helene brought some of the worst storm impacts they ever recall seeing in their city. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. ((U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)