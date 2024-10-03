Here you go

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUITMAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, distribute relief supplies Oct. 5, 2024, in Quitman, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

