U.S. Army Pvt. Jerry Chasteen, a combat engineer assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, shares his experience being a part of hurricane relief efforts in Southeast Georgia, Oct. 3, 2024. Over 1,800 Georgia National Guardsmen have been actively responding across Southern Georgia after Hurricane Helene swept through the state Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
(Music is released by Pixabay under the Content License, which makes it safe to use without asking for permission or giving credit to the artist - even for certain commercial purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939160
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-QV252-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604443
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, “The Most Rewarding Experience of My Life”: Guardsman reflects on his experience on GA National Guard's Hurricane Helene relief efforts, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.