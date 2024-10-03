“The Most Rewarding Experience of My Life”: Guardsman reflects on his experience on GA National Guard's Hurricane Helene relief efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pvt. Jerry Chasteen, a combat engineer assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, shares his experience being a part of hurricane relief efforts in Southeast Georgia, Oct. 3, 2024. Over 1,800 Georgia National Guardsmen have been actively responding across Southern Georgia after Hurricane Helene swept through the state Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)



