    “The Most Rewarding Experience of My Life”: Guardsman reflects on his experience on GA National Guard's Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Pvt. Jerry Chasteen, a combat engineer assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, shares his experience being a part of hurricane relief efforts in Southeast Georgia, Oct. 3, 2024. Over 1,800 Georgia National Guardsmen have been actively responding across Southern Georgia after Hurricane Helene swept through the state Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 17:39
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    National Guard Bureau
    citizen soldier
    Army National Guard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

