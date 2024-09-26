Cutting Through

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Jerry Chasteen, a combat engineer with the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, cuts tree branches in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8667443
    VIRIN: 240928-A-YJ891-7928
    Resolution: 4257x2838
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

