U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Elberton-based 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, pass out supplies to those affected by Hurricane Helene in Hazelhurst and Valdosta, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939119
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-VB701-3384
|Filename:
|DOD_110603548
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|ELBERTON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|HAZELHURST, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment Conducts POD Missions in South Georgia, by SGT Jaylan Caulton
