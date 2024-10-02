U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct road clearing in the Bedford Heights neighborhood located in Augusta, Georgia Sept. 29, 2024. Several residents said that Hurricane Helene brought some of the worst storm impacts they ever recall seeing in their city. Nearly 1,600 Georgia National Guardsmen are actively responding across Southern Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Our teams are clearing downed trees from primary and secondary roads, while assisting FEMA and Georgia Emergency Management at point-of-distribution centers to ensure critical supplies reach affected communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood) (We do not own rights to the music, audio from Capcut)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938840
|VIRIN:
|240930-Z-PJ280-6833
|Filename:
|DOD_110598869
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.