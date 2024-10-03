Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Stevens and Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, both motor transportation operators assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct routine maintenance on a M1120 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT), Oct. 3, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling along [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24
    HurricaneHelene

