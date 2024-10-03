Loosening the bolts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, a motor transportation operator assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts routine maintenance on a M1120 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT), Oct. 3, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)