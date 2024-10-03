Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Loosening the bolts [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Loosening the bolts

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, a motor transportation operator assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts routine maintenance on a M1120 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT), Oct. 3, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8677813
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-KP987-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loosening the bolts [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Loosening the bolts
    Rolling along

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24
    HurricaneHelene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download