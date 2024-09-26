Hurricane Helene - Our Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Macon-based 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, share their experiences and talk about their mission of serving the citizens of Georgia during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
|10.02.2024
|10.02.2024 09:37
|Package
|938705
|241002-Z-PX855-1001
|DOD_110597133
|00:02:14
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
