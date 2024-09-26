Prepared for Debris Clearance Missions

Georgia National Guard Soldiers of the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion are assembling personnel and heavy equipment to respond to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Engineer units of the Georgia Army and Air National Guard are capable of clearing roads and fallen trees to assist as directed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Photo courtesy of the 878th Engineer Battalion.
