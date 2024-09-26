Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared for Debris Clearance Missions [Image 3 of 3]

    Prepared for Debris Clearance Missions

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers of the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion are assembling personnel and heavy equipment to respond to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Engineer units of the Georgia Army and Air National Guard are capable of clearing roads and fallen trees to assist as directed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Photo courtesy of the 878th Engineer Battalion.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 23:14
    Photo ID: 8664339
    VIRIN: 240926-A-AQ105-6066
    Resolution: 935x540
    Size: 90.93 KB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane response
    National Guard response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

