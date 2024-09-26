Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Capt. Charles Smith

U.S. Army Capt. Charles Smith, a logistics officer assigned to the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team, Georgia Army National Guard, describes his unit's role during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Macon, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 22:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938302
|VIRIN:
|240927-Z-PX855-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110590677
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
