Reviewing Plans for Downloading

U.S. Army Sgt. Angelica Foster, a motor transport operator with the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses an action plan with a Georgia Forestry Commission employee in Thomson, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)