Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reviewing Plans for Downloading [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reviewing Plans for Downloading

    THOMSON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Angelica Foster, a motor transport operator with the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses an action plan with a Georgia Forestry Commission employee in Thomson, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 23:47
    Photo ID: 8668532
    VIRIN: 240929-A-YJ891-3401
    Resolution: 5782x3855
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: THOMSON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reviewing Plans for Downloading [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unloading the Emergency Meals to a Safe Place
    Reviewing Plans for Downloading
    Unloading the Emergency Meals to a Safe Place

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download