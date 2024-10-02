Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christa Ross, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, speaks with Timothy Aiken, a resident of Augusta, Georgia, while documenting Georgia National Guard road clearing efforts Sept. 29, 2024. Aiken said that this group of soldiers is the first to come through and assist with any relief efforts after Hurricane Helene swept through the state on Sept. 26, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)