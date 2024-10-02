Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta [Image 1 of 7]

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christa Ross, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, speaks with Timothy Aiken, a resident of Augusta, Georgia, while documenting Georgia National Guard road clearing efforts Sept. 29, 2024. Aiken said that this group of soldiers is the first to come through and assist with any relief efforts after Hurricane Helene swept through the state on Sept. 26, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8674969
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-PJ280-6771
    Resolution: 5196x3457
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

