Hurricane Helene - 78th Aviation Troop Command Delivers Water

U.S. Army aviators assigned to the Savannah-based Bravo Company, 1-169th Aviation Battalion, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, collect a water shipment from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) in Macon, Georgia for delivery to Blackshear, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf and Spc. Katlynn Pickle)
09.30.2024
09.30.2024
B-Roll
|938522
|240930-Z-PX855-1001
|DOD_110593593
00:02:04
MACON, GEORGIA, US
BLACKSHEAR, GEORGIA, US
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
