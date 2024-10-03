Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stop Here [Image 2 of 4]

    NASHVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 78th Aviation Troop Command and the Forest Park-based Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, assist local volunteers to distribute aid at a point of distribution (POD) site Oct. 4, 2024, in Nashville, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop Here [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

