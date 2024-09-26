Hurricane Helene - 878th Engineer Battalion Conducts Route Clearance

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, cuts tree branches in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|09.29.2024
|09.30.2024 11:53
|B-Roll
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
