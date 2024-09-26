The Georgia National Guard’s Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command sheltered its aircraft in preparation of impact from Hurricane Helene September 26, 2024. These, and other aircraft can transport personnel, and relief supplies rapidly to areas with limited access. Photo courtesy of the 1st Battalion 171st Aviation Regiment GSAB.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8664338
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-AQ105-9839
|Resolution:
|960x503
|Size:
|108.97 KB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staged for Response [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.