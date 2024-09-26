Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staged for Response

    Staged for Response

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Georgia National Guard

    The Georgia National Guard’s Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command sheltered its aircraft in preparation of impact from Hurricane Helene September 26, 2024. These, and other aircraft can transport personnel, and relief supplies rapidly to areas with limited access. Photo courtesy of the 1st Battalion 171st Aviation Regiment GSAB.

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Staged for Response
    National Guard
    Hurricane response
    National Guard response
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

