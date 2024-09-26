Here is the Plan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. C.J. Smith (left), a logistics officer with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, and Troy Helms (center), GA Forrestry Commission, and Russell Fowler, GEMA, talk through the joint logistics operations to respond to Hurricane Helene Sept. 28, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor.