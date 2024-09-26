Here is the Plan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. C.J. Smith (left), a logistics officer with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, and Troy Helms (center), GA Forrestry Commission, and Russell Fowler, GEMA, talk through the joint logistics operations to respond to Hurricane Helene Sept. 28, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor.Troy Helms (center), GA Forrestry Commission, and Russell Fowler, GEMA talk through the joint logistics operations to respond to Hurricane Helene Sept. 28, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 10:59
    Photo ID: 8667223
    VIRIN: 240928-Z-KP987-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

