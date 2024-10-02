Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct road clearing in residential areas across Evans, Georgia Sept. 30, 2024. Several residents said that Hurricane Helene brought some of the worst storm impacts they ever recall seeing in their city. Nearly 1,600 Georgia National Guardsmen are actively responding across Southern Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Our teams are clearing downed trees from primary and secondary roads, while assisting FEMA and Georgia Emergency Management at point-of-distribution centers to ensure critical supplies reach affected communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938838
    VIRIN: 240930-Z-PJ280-6827
    Filename: DOD_110598867
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

