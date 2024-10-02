Georgia Air National Guardsmen clear roads during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Mt. Vernon, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938833
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-VB701-3384
|Filename:
|DOD_110598779
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MT. VERNON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia Air Guard Clear Roads in Mt. Vernon, by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.