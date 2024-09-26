Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lowboy Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Lowboy Maintenance

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nathan Summerville, a horizontal construction engineer with the Atlanta-based 177th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, performs maintenance on a M747 60 Ton Military Lowboy Trailer at the Augusta Readiness Center in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    VIRIN: 240929-A-XT168-1108
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lowboy Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

