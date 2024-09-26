Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road Clearance [Image 3 of 3]

    Road Clearance

    EVANS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Augusta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, remove trees from a road to clear routes for trapped families affected by Hurricane Helene in Evans, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Location: EVANS, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Road Clearance

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

