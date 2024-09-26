Road Clearance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Augusta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, remove trees from a road to clear routes for trapped families affected by Hurricane Helene in Evans, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)