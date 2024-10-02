REELS Georgia National Guard Soldiers conduct road clearing operations in Augusta post Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938839" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct road clearing in the Bedford Heights neighborhood located in Augusta, Georgia Sept. 29, 2024. Several residents said that Hurricane Helene brought some of the worst storm impacts they ever recall seeing in their city. Nearly 1,600 Georgia National Guardsmen are actively responding across Southern Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Our teams are clearing downed trees from primary and secondary roads, while assisting FEMA and Georgia Emergency Management at point-of-distribution centers to ensure critical supplies reach affected communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood) (We do not own rights to the music, audio from Capcut)