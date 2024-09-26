Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making a Way [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Making a Way

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers with Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, clear the road in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8667442
    VIRIN: 240928-A-YJ891-1583
    Resolution: 5932x3955
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a Way [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cutting Through
    Making a Way
    Cutting Through
    Cutting Through

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download